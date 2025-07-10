Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,979,000 after acquiring an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after acquiring an additional 916,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of KR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

