Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $14,190,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $356,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 250,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.1% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.