Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $550.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.39 and a 200-day moving average of $479.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

