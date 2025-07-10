Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 201.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $177.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average of $170.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

