Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.25 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.