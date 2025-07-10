Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SAP by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP opened at $312.19 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $314.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $383.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

