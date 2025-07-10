Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.