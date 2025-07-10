Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $664,000 in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

TEAM stock opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 459,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,643,951. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 459,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,643,951. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,249 shares of company stock valued at $85,791,465. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

