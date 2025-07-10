Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $767,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $110,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,119.72. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,246,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $175.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.49.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.