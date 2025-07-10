Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,567,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

