Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $162.34 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,884,200. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

