Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 64,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 27,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $2,030,338.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $2,392,872.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $406,970.79. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,860,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.