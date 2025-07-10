Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 511,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ingevity by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Ingevity Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.