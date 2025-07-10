Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,002 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 181.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher D. Payne purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.19 per share, with a total value of $1,966,035.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,035. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock worth $179,396,832. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.