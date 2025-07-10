Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of -126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

