Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

