Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,719 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 34.6% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 79.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 77,586 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of GSK by 52.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

