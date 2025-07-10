Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average of $184.67. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

