Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

