Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,900,000 after buying an additional 88,705 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in UMB Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

