Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $10,371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $24,294,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.12 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.