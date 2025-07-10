Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after buying an additional 213,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after buying an additional 515,378 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after buying an additional 270,433 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

