Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.