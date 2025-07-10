Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

