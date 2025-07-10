Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.54 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

