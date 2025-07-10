Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 23,627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.54.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

