Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,276 Shares of India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of India Fund worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get India Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 21,522.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

India Fund Stock Down 0.7%

IFN opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.25.

India Fund Announces Dividend

About India Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.