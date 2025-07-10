Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $791,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

NET opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of -843.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,309.90. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,807,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,662,578. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,292 shares of company stock valued at $75,299,286 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

