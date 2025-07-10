Congress Park Capital LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.41.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,401,408 shares of company stock worth $1,423,159,137. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

