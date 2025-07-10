Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,974,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,746,542.08. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

