Contrasting ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ESCO Technologies pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 11.01% 10.56% 7.20% AZZ 8.17% 15.30% 7.01%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESCO Technologies and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 AZZ 0 4 5 1 2.70

ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $187.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $104.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than ESCO Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESCO Technologies and AZZ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 4.76 $101.88 million $4.56 41.55 AZZ $1.58 billion 1.91 $128.83 million $1.59 63.25

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies. ESCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AZZ beats ESCO Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers. It also provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

