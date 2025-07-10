Contrasting Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) & Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Celsius shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Greenlane has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -173.31% -152.22% -50.99% Celsius 8.40% 42.12% 10.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenlane and Celsius”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $9.82 million 0.43 -$17.64 million N/A N/A Celsius $1.36 billion 8.76 $145.07 million $0.32 144.06

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenlane and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 0 0 0 0.00 Celsius 1 3 13 0 2.71

Celsius has a consensus price target of $45.18, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celsius is more favorable than Greenlane.

Summary

Celsius beats Greenlane on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

