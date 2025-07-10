Contrasting Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Candlewood Hotel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $4.98 billion 0.86 $47.00 million $0.32 145.50 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 1 3 4 0 2.38 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Candlewood Hotel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Candlewood Hotel is more favorable than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 0.68% 9.93% 1.67% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Candlewood Hotel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

