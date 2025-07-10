Contrasting Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) & Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Risk & Volatility

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Jammin Java”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $4.72 billion 2.38 $401.71 million $1.60 24.81 Jammin Java N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Luckin Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee 9.58% 36.55% 17.85% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Jammin Java on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company offers technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Jammin Java

(Get Free Report)

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.