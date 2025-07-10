Contrasting Spirits Capital (SSCC) and Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirits Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Capital N/A -$5.59 million -31.71 Spirits Capital Competitors $9.52 billion $869.15 million 22.74

Spirits Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spirits Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A Spirits Capital Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Summary

Spirits Capital rivals beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Spirits Capital Company Profile

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

