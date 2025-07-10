Contrasting Spirits Capital (SSCC) and Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Spirits Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirits Capital
|N/A
|-$5.59 million
|-31.71
|Spirits Capital Competitors
|$9.52 billion
|$869.15 million
|22.74
Spirits Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Spirits Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirits Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spirits Capital Competitors
|4.89%
|7.40%
|4.06%
Summary
Spirits Capital rivals beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Spirits Capital Company Profile
Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
