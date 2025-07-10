Contrasting Valaris (NYSE:VAL) & Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Valaris alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valaris and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 6 0 0 1.86 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Valaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Royale Energy.

96.7% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 12.61% 14.14% 7.06% Royale Energy -133.58% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Royale Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.36 billion 1.49 $373.40 million $4.26 11.62 Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.67 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -0.96

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valaris beats Royale Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas. Valaris Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.