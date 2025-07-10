Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Core & Main worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,983,343.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,730.72. This represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,442.40. The trade was a 71.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,703 shares of company stock worth $15,931,870. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.