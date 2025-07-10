Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Yetunde Hofmann Buys 190 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Yetunde Hofmann acquired 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,208 ($70.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,895.20 ($13,448.22).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 5,139.59 ($69.85) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,276.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,043.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,405 ($59.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,590 ($75.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($72.98) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

