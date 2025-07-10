Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. (CRE) Announces July 14th IPO

Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. (CRE) plans to raise $7 million in an initial public offering on the week of July 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. generated $14.8 million in revenue and $800,000 in net income. Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. has a market-cap of $87.5 million.

American Trust Investment Services and Prime Number Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide financial printing and related services 24/7 to listed companies in Hong Kong, as well as to IPO applicants and private companies. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) The integrated services provided by Cre8 Hong Kong cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-SubmissionsÂ of our customersâ€™ financial reports and compliance documents on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and media placements and of these services. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. is offering 1.45 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $6.53 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated May 23, 2025. Background: Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. filed its F-1 to go public on Aug.19, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its small-cap IPO: 1.75 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $8 million.) “.

Cre8 Enterprise, Ltd. was founded in 2006 and has 89 employees. The company is located at 1/F, China Building 29 Queenâ€™s Road Central, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3693 2688 or on the web at https://www.cre8corp.com/.

