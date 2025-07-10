Critical Analysis: Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) versus Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Webco Industries and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webco Industries 1.23% N/A N/A Valmont Industries 8.55% 22.27% 10.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Webco Industries has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Webco Industries and Valmont Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webco Industries $608.44 million 0.21 $16.05 million $8.95 20.67 Valmont Industries $4.08 billion 1.67 $348.26 million $17.18 19.77

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Webco Industries. Valmont Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Webco Industries and Valmont Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valmont Industries has a consensus price target of $362.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Valmont Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Webco Industries.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Webco Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications. It also offers galvanizing, anodizing, painting, and powder coating services for paint products; towers, small cell structures, camouflage concealment solutions, passive intermodulation mitigation equipment, and components for wireless communication markets; and solar single-axis tracker product, an integrated system of steel structures, electric motors, and electronic controllers, as well as provides coatings services to preserve metal products. In addition, the company manufactures center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for the agricultural markets, such as parts and tubular products for industrial customers; advanced technology solutions for agricultural sector; mechanical irrigation equipment and service parts under the Valley brand name. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and farmers, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

