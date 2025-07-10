Critical Survey: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) versus First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Landmark Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $89.35 million 1.75 $13.00 million $2.59 10.42 First Savings Financial Group $134.52 million 1.35 $13.59 million $2.81 9.36

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 16.37% 11.52% 1.00% First Savings Financial Group 13.68% 9.61% 0.70%

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Landmark Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile and truck loans, home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, unsecured loans, boat and mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

