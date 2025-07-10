D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,458 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 203.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.63 and a 1-year high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

