D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 286.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 558.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

NASDAQ VC opened at $108.73 on Thursday. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

