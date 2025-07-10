D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,027,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

