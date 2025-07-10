D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

