D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1,802.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,909. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

