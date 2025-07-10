D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SAP were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SAP by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $312.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $314.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.