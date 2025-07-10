D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 206,311 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Generac Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE GNRC opened at $151.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.