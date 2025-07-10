D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $612,000 Investment in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Range Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

