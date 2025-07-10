D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,366 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

